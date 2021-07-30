Obituary for Walter Charles Reinthaler

Walter Charles

Reinthaler

January 2, 1924 – July 24, 2021

A Resident of Penn Valley

Walter was born in Oakland, CA, to Louis and Theresa Reinthaler and passed away on July 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving children.

Walt was raised in Oakland with his older brother, Louis Reinthaler. He graduated from University High in Oakland in 1941, enlisted in the Navy in October 1942, and was commissioned as Lieutenant JG, serving as a naval aviator instructor during WWII. After the war, he completed his studies in political science from UC Berkley, in 1947, was fraternity brother in Sigma Phi Epsilon, and then attended Hastings Law School.

Walt had a wonderful career with State Farm Insurance as a claims specialist until his retirement in 1984 after 33 years. In 1957, he and his wife, Shirley, moved to Danville, CA, where they raised their four children and lived for 39 years. As Dad would say, “Danville was the best place to raise kids.” Our dad was a lifelong learner who returned to Cal to study architecture and later built several homes in Danville and Lake Tahoe. He built a second home in South Lake Tahoe for his family and many friends to enjoy winter skiing, summertime beaches, and the beautiful view of the lake.

When Mom and Dad retired, they moved to Lake Wildwood, joining many of their Danville friends. There, Dad would spend his time doing what her loved most – photography, playing tennis, and continuing to travel. As Mom and Dad traveled the world, Dad took many beautiful photos of the places they visited. When Dad was at home in Scenic Lake Wildwood, he played tennis, enjoyed the club with his buddies, and loved having the family visit., so he could beat them at dice or cornhole! Many summer evenings and winter holidays were celebrated in Lake Wildwood. Dad was famous for his Old Fashioned cocktails, and they were enjoyed by friends, kids, and grandkids.

Dad was a loving and devoted husband to Shirley for 59 years before her passing in 2010. Being a family man, his children and grandchildren were the center of his life. Walter is survived by his children; Christina Barry (Blair), Karen Reinthaler (Joe), Carleen Pallavicini (Nancy), and Walter Reinthaler, Jr. (Leigh Ann), and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of his life in September for family and friends. A donation to East Bay Hospice can be made in Walter’s name.