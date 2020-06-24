Obituary for Walter Carl Scott

June 11, 1918 – June 14, 2020

It is with Godly sorrow that my family and I want to pass on that God took our dad to heaven to be with Mother at 2:30am, Sunday, Jun 14, 2020. God gave our dad 102 years to be with us all! Dad leaves behind his only child, James; my wife, Karen; our four sons, dad’s grandsons (Latimer, Chamberlen, Jovinian, and Jared); three nieces and a nephew (Susan, Jan, Alan, and Marla) and their wonderful families! My mother and dad were married 54 years. They are together again with Jesus The Christ. Thank you Lord! Dad loved me, my wife Karen, and our sons and was proud of them, especially because they walked with the Lord.

After he retired from the Air Force, Dad wanted to be a farmer and God brought Dad and Ernie Bierwagen together as best of friends. Our two families shared one thing in common, the Love of Christ Jesus. Thank God for our families and the Love of God that we share. My dad loved the people of the community he lived in and was a builder up of his community. Dad especially enjoyed Chicago Park and Grass Valley in Nevada County, California where Dad and Mother lived for almost 45 years. Dad also enjoyed Tucson, Arizona, where he lived the last ten years, mostly because his brother, my Uncle Eugene, whom God took home to heaven before Dad, and dad’s nieces, Susan and Jan lived there. Dad loved them and their families very much. Thank you for caring for dad so wonderfully and loving him so much.

My dad enlisted in the Army in 1937. He served this country as a sheet metal instructor during WWII, airplane mechanic, and in the hydrogen, atomic bomb program in the 1950s. Dad wanted to be a farmer, so he retired in 1964 at Ent Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado as a LtCol. There he was the executive officer at the interim headquarters at Ent of NORAD.

Dad lived by God’s word. He believed strongly in taking care of the orphan and widow in their distress and keeping himself unspotted from the world. Dad carried other’s burdens as God carried him. Through God’s love in Jesus, Dad loved his family and neighbors, as God loved him. Dad was very proud of his family, nieces, nephews, and friends. Thank you for being my dad and families, our joy and life. We are so blessed. Thank you my Lord Jesus, Father, amen.

Dad is being buried with his mother and dad, my grandparents, at Hanover Green Cemetery at 689 Main Road, Hanover Township, PA 18706, near his hometown of Nanticoke, PA. There will be a graveside memorial service. As soon as I get the time and date I can be reached at home phone (714) 843-0742 or cell (714) 651-4483. Thank you.