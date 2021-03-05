Obituary for Wallace Hagaman

Wallace

Hagaman

June 30, 1942 – December 21, 2020

Longtime Nevada City businessman, historian and community friend, Wallace (Cowboy Wally) Hagaman, passed peacefully at home among loved ones on December 21, 2020 from complications of multiple strokes. Wally was born in Tacoma, Washington but raised in Montana. His wide-ranging life started with cycling through Europe shortly after high school graduation, a tour of duty in the U.S. Army, obtaining a Masters Degree in Speech Pathology, a career working with deaf and hearing-impaired children, and a second career in business first as owner of Cowboy Pizza on Spring Street in Nevada City and then as owner of Pine Street Market, at which time he became actively involved in The Chinese Quarter Society. Upon retirement a second time, he pursued his love of history, especially the Chinese and local Nisenan residents. At the time of his passing, he was a Nevada County Historical Society Board member and Director of the Firehouse No. 1 Museum. Wally was a jack-of-all-trades excelling in antique musical instrument repair, clocks and so much more. Wally leaves behind a community that will benefit from his contributions for years to come, a huge host of good friends who love him – and he them, and a large number of family and friends including his wife Hilary, son Noah, daughters Heather and the late Jennifer; his longtime friends Christopher James and Tamara Pohley, sisters and brothers-in-law JoAnn and Richard MacDonald, Linda and Dennis Hewitt and Kathy and Doug Fry; five nieces and one nephew. He felt true joy being an active hands-on grandfather, “Grampy”, to Olivia, Katie, Corwin, Anderson and Zain. The family extends its gratitude to FREED and Hospice of the Foothills.

An email forum address,

rememberingcowboywally@gmail.com , has been set up so friends of Cowboy Wally Hagaman can share their stories. Just send your story there and join the remembrance.