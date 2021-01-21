Obituary for Wallace “Buddy” Walker
Walker
February 8, 1945 – December 2, 2020
Wallace Roy Walker “Buddy”, was born in Los Angeles to William and Marjorie Walker and grew up in Yuma, Arizona helping his dad with the family owned service station. His mechanical upbringing led him to work with Foley and Burk Fun Fair Shows out of Redwood City, CA where he later married and had 3 daughters, Melissa, Jennifer and Heather. In 1980 he moved to Nevada County and built a home on 18 acres. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic and operator for varies places including Landsburg Logging and Durham Transportation. He was an ongoing VW Bug mechanic, not by choice, but then again he should not have allowed his daughters to each have one. Generous, hardworking, and set in his ways, he spent his retirement years up keeping his property, visiting the neighbors, and pulling the incessant scotch broom. He was a proud NRA member, Trump supporter and make it happen, kind of guy. His 3 daughters, seven grandchildren, friends and neighbors, will miss seeing him out mowing the property, driving the tractor, and rumbling thru the neighborhood in his Camaro. He was a grumpy old man with a big heart. He will leave a significant hole in the lives of those who loved him.
