Obituary for W Tracy Corris

W Tracy Corris

January 13, 1941 – March 18, 2020 On March 18th 2020 we said goodbye to W. Tracy Corris. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cindy, 2 sons Terry and Scott and 3 grandchildren, Carlie, Taylor and Kate. Tracy was born in Jersey City, NJ in 1941. After moving to Connecticut , He met Cindy in high school and they were married in 1962. Tracy worked as a sales engineer for Powell Electronics before moving to Hawaii in 1969. Tracy was also a volunteer Firefighter, achieving the rank of Deputy Chief. He was very involved in his sons’ schools, serving as President of the Maunawili Elementary PTA and Cub Scout Master. But when he joined the Australian Consulate in 1973 as Trade Commissioner his uncanny ability to make things happen enabled many new Australian businesses to expand their product sales both to Hawaii and the Mainland. In 1987 He and his wife moved to North San Juan, CA. Tracy worked for KNCO radio as a news broadcaster and was very active with the Grass Valley Kiwanis. He was also a manager at Earth Song Natural Foods. He also was a manager for the Ananda Builders Guild for a time, and the owner of Secret Gardens, a wholesale business for New Age products. For the past 10 years he has served as District Manager of the North San Juan Fire District. Tracy was a strong willed man who loved his family and worked hard all his life to provide for them. He was always there when his sons needed him, even though they didn’t see him as much as they would like due to the distance between them. He was a loyal friend to many with some friendships lasting more than 60 years Thanx Dad…We love you!!!