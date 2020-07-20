Obituary for Vonda White
March 24, 1934 – June 21, 2020 Vonda Lee White, 86, of Grass Valley, passed away June 21, 2020. Per her request, no services will be held. Vonda was born March 24, 1934 in Pasadena, CA to George and Vivian Luginbuehl. She graduated from Grass Valley High School in 1952. On July 7, 1960, she married the love of her life, Donald Leslie White in Glendale, CA. Vonda loved to travel all over the world, especial with her side-kick Lois Robinson. Some of her most favorite trips were with The Roadrunner’s Club. She also loved to gamble. She will be missed the especially the most by her brother and sister-in-law Brent and Irmgard Luginbuehl. She’s preceded in death by her parents and husband Don White in 1999. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary
