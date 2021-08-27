Obituary for Vivian Hatch
November 13, 1924 – August 21, 2021
Vivian Hatch passed away peacefully on August 21, 2021 at home in Auburn. She was 96.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, September 2 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Canice Church in Nevada City.
Vivian was born November 13, 1924 in Montana to Frank and Mary Weinand. She worked as a social worker for more than 25 years. She lovingly raised seven children.
Vivian loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, reading, playing games, square dancing and traveling.
Vivian was faithful to Jesus, giving of herself to whoever was in need. She was a loving, kind, patient and sacrificial person. Mom was a blessing to everyone she met and knew.
She is survived by her daughters and sons MaryAnn (Duane) Paz, Barbara (Dave) Borchert, Clifford Hatch, Michael (Carole) Hatch, Lynne (Bo) Hooten, Leah (Lee) Kresy, Kevin (Brenda) Hatch, 14 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
She’s preceded in death by her husband Ernest Hatch.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Food Bank.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
