Obituary for Virginia Magdalene Heller

Virginia

Magdalene Heller

April 10, 1925 – September 15, 2021

Virginia Magdalene Regenold Heller, longtime resident of Penn Valley, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2021, at age 96. Virginia will be greatly missed by a large, loving family and friends.

Virginia was born on April 10, 1925, in Madison, Indiana, to Clarence and Opal Regenold. She spent many years during the Depression at her grandparent’s farm with her mother and brother. Virginia was very proud to be the first High School graduate in her family. She kept in touch with classmates over the years and attended their 50-year class reunion in Indiana. Virginia married Howard Heller in 1950. They spent 47 busy, productive years together raising a large family. Virginia had a wide variety of hobbies and interests. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for 65 years which introduced her to her passion for Genealogy. Virginia loved tracing her ancestry through the generations. Eventually, she discovered that computers could greatly enhance her ability to help others discover genealogy. Virginia was very active in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) for many years holding a variety of offices to include Chaplin. She came to embrace and specialized in native American genealogy. She worked hard in support of a small Indian school, endlessly collecting spent printer cartridges to raise money for school supplies. Virginia loved crocheting and created many beautiful blankets for her children, grandchildren, and friends. She crocheted blankets for newborns through the Women’s Auxiliary at our local hospital. Virginia and Howard loved camping and fishing, and spent a lot of time at Little Grass Valley Lake.

She is survived by her daughters Lucille Balmino (David) of Vallejo, CA, Sue Hudspeth (Lewis) of Lincoln, CA, Valerie Parker (Steve) of Las Cruces, NM, Luana Meecham (Chuck) of Tracy, CA; sons Jeff Heller (Kathy) of Payson, UT, and Chris Heller (Sandy) of Roseville, CA; also 16 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband Howard, daughter Marieta, sons Ronald and Aaron, grandson Jay Hudspeth and granddaughter Jacquie Meecham.

A graveside service will take place at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Grass Valley on Saturday, October 2, at 12 noon. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Western Gateway Regional Park in Penn Valley.