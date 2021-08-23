Obituary for Virginia Jane Baldwin

Virginia Jane

Baldwin

April 20, 1928 – July 18, 2021

Virginia “Jane” Baldwin was born in Round Up, Montana on April 20, 1928. She was one of eight children born to Thomas and Ruth McCleary. Jane was a loving parent, a dedicated teacher, a true mentor, and a special friend to many. Mrs. Baldwin, as her students knew her, taught for 18 years at Chicago Park School before retiring in 1988. She resided in Grass Valley for over 54 years. Jane loved to travel, both internationally and in the United States. She visited far-off places including China, Russia, Hong Kong, Paris, and Egypt. One highlight from her trip to Scotland was kissing the Blarney Stone.

Jane passed away on July 18, 2021, following a brief illness. She is survived by her three children from her first marriage – Kenneth “Kenny” Bond, Tom Bond, and Ruth (Bond) Landry – and two step-children, Marcia (Baldwin) Salter and Bruce Baldwin. She is also survived by six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and other extended family. Jane was predeceased by her husband, E. Dan Baldwin, and all her siblings, including her dearest sister, Eleanor Swan, and her niece Carole “Jeannie” Visocky.

A rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, followed by a memorial mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley, California, where Jane was a long-time parishioner. Refreshments will be served in St. Patrick’s Hall following the mass.

In lieu of flowers, to honor Jane’s memory, donations to the Grass Valley organizations of Hospice of the Foothills, Interfaith Food Ministry, and St. Patrick’s Church are welcomed.