Obituary for Virginia Crabb

Virginia Crabb

October 11, 1923 – October 6, 2020

Virginia Lee Crabb passed at sunset on October 6, 2020 after 96 years of living. Born to Ralph and Claytie Kidder, she grew up in Hollywood, CA with her siblings, known as the “Kidder Kids”; Dorothy Donaldson and Ronald Kidder. She met L. Leigh Crabb at a dance in Burbank and were married for 54 years until his passing in 1997. They raised 4 children, including Terry Crabb (Elizabeth Crabb), Thomas Crabb (Jenni Crabb), Douglas Crabb (Marlyn Crabb) and Mary Elizabeth Young in Glendale, CA. She always said her greatest joy in life was her family. She and her family shared close ties to her siblings, nieces and nephews. Virginia was active in the PTA and the Glendale United Methodist Church. On the board of the Glendale YWCA, she also worked as the volunteer coordinator for 10 years before retiring with her husband to a lakefront home at Lake of the Pines in Auburn, CA. Virginia and Leigh were founding members of the Sierra Pines United Methodist Church there. She was a member of the PEO, a philanthropic organization that promotes educational opportunities for women, and participated on the committee which awarded scholarships to women reentering college. The last years of her life were spent in San Diego at an assisted living overlooking Mission Bay and the Pacific Ocean. She enjoyed being a member of the Pioneer Ocean View United Church of Christ and was so loved by the members there. Virginia also leaves her 9 grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren who gave her immense pride and joy. The family is very grateful to Wesley Palms for the loving care they gave to her and for the excellent care by the Emerald Team of The Elizabeth Hospice. She will be interred at Forest Lawn, Glendale. Services are pending. Donations in her name would be greatly appreciated to the PEO Chapter GQ Scholarship Fund, c/o Barbara Schuyler, 3765 Grass Valley Hwy #282, Auburn, CA 95602.