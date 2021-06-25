Obituary for Virginia Alice Rose

Virginia Alice

Rose

September 29, 1935 – June 3, 2021

Virginia Alice Rose was born on September 29th, 1935, in Los Angeles, CA, and passed away on June 3rd, 2021, in Folsom, CA, surrounded by her daughters. Virginia, her parents, Gertrude Evangaline Rose and Clarence DeRuche Rose, and her brother, John Rose lived in Southern California, where Virginia graduated from Temple High School. She was a majorette during her high school years. Virginia married Carl Brant Miller on June 21, 1953. They had four beautiful daughters, Karla Ilene, Karen Louise, Suzanne Kay and Denise Carol.

Virginia, Carl and their family moved to the Bay Area in 1963 and then to Orangevale, CA in 1970. It was then that Virginia started taking evening college classes at American River College, alongside her two oldest daughters. There, Virginia realized her passion for psychology and philosophy. Virginia transferred to UC Davis and graduated with her BA in Psychology and then went on to receive her MS in Counseling from Sacramento State University in 1981. Virginia was the first woman on her side of the family to go to college, and set an example to all in her family that you can pursue your dreams, no matter your age.

In order to become licensed as a Marriage and Family Therapist (MFT), Virginia had to complete 2 years as an intern in the field and began working at Woman Escaping a Violent environment (WEAVE). Initially, she assisted with counseling the violent abusers, at both the individual and group levels. She then transitioned into working at WEAVE’s shelter, working with the abused women and children. She found that helping women and children work through their trauma to be greatly satisfying, both emotionally and intellectually. She was then given the opportunity to open a treatment facility for WEAVE to provide outpatient services to abused women and children, which she completed quite successfully.

While working on completing her MFT internship requirements, Virginia also began studying the Jungian Sandplay Therapy process. She moved to Nevada City, established her counseling practice and became devoted to learning and teaching Jungian Sandplay Therapy. She became well known for her use of Sandplay Therapy, particularly with children who had experienced trauma. Over the years, Virginia emerged as a leader in Sandplay, trauma treatment and other therapies that integrated Psychotherapy and somatic healing. She was a member of both the Sandplay Therapists of American and the International Society for Sandplay Therapy.

Virginia was very proud to take the next step and become a Certified Sandplay Therapist Trainer. Virginia trained, and created training opportunities for her community and colleagues. Virginia’s professional legacy lives on in the lives of countless people she touched in the many years she practiced, taught and loved in her personal and professional communities.

Virginia leaves behind a large family. Virginia is survived by 3 daughters, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild, multiple nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. They all love her very much and will miss her dearly.

Please join us for a celebration of Virginia’s life at Meadow Vista Park, Meadow Vista, CA at 10:00 am on July 10th.