Obituary for Virgil Franz Dahm
Virgil Franz Dahm, of Roseville CA, passed away June 22, 2020 from cancer at the age is 69.. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Trudy (Pearsall) Dahm , daughter Jennifer and husband Carlos Torres of Roseville, and son Roger and wife Dee Dee of Yuba City. He has 1 Granddaugter Brianna of Yuba City and 2 Grandsons Sammy Torres of Roseville, and Trevor Dahm of Yuba City. Also survived by brother Danny Dahm of Grass Valley and sister Cathy LaFountain of Rio Linda. Virgil was a 1968 graduate of Nevada Union High School. A celebration of life has not yet been scheduled.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User