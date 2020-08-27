Obituary for Vincent Palomba

Vincent Palomba

Vincent Enrico Palomba, 87, passed away in Grass Valley, CA on July 16th, 2020. Jim, as he was known his entire life, was born on November 8, 1932 in Orange, New Jersey to Cosmo and Frances Palomba. He was the middle of two brothers, Felix and Cosmo Jr. with whom he shared many interests, among them serving in the military and love of the outdoors. Jim received a football scholarship to the University of Delaware and graduated with his BS in Agriculture. Additionally, he earned his U.S. Army commission via UOD’s Reserve Officer Training Corps program, and upon graduation as a 2nd Lieutenant immediately began serving his 18-month tour in Korea. Upon exiting the Army, a 1st Lieutenant in 1957, and while working in Indiana, Jim met his future wife, Ruth Ramkvist, who was visiting the U.S. from her native Sweden. They married in 1958 and moved to New Jersey where they started a family, and Jim his teaching career. In Aug of 1965, they moved to San Jose, CA. Jim continued teaching science and driver’s training and retired from Leigh High School in 1990. Jim also served in the State Military Reserve as a Lieutenant Colonel before his retirement. After retiring from teaching from Leigh High School, Jim and Ruth continued to live for a short time in San Jose, then moved to Lake Wildwood, CA in the mid-1990s. Jim was always very considerate of others, the consummate gentleman, honorable, self-determined, serious, strong and had a wonderfully wry and goofy sense of humor. He was as level-headed a person as you could meet, and an avid outdoorsman who loved nature and stories of the Old West. He loved to fish and take day hikes in the surrounding hills of Lake Wildwood. In Jim’s later years when mobility became limited, he enjoyed building birdhouses, watching westerns and football games, and tending to the many plants and trees he planted around the house. Jim was a caring man, a staunch conservationist who understood that all life is connected. He also believed we have a responsibility as caretakers of the Earth, and he was one of the best. Jim was a devoted father and grandfather. He adored his grandsons, Nik, Anthony, and David.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ruth, in 2016, and survived by his daughter Elisabeth (David) Palomba; sons Vincent (Sheyla) Palomba and Erik (Tina) Palomba; grandsons, Niklas Palomba, Anthony Sclafani, and David Palomba. He is also survived by his brothers, Felix Palomba (Carolyn) of New Hampshire, and Cosmo Palomba Jr. of Nevada, and three nephews, Gerry and Bruce Palomba, and Justin Murphy. Jim always put his faith/family first. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. The family will have a private memorial sometime in the future.