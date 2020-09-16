Obituary for VICTORIA “VICKI” MOONEY

VICTORIA “

VICKI” MOONEY

November 24, 1947 – August 27, 2020

Vicki passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her husband William “Bill” Mooney and 2 brothers Fred “Pep” Martin and Pat Martin. Bill and Vicki raised their 4 children (Brett Scott, Kevin Mooney, Jeanette Scott and Matt Mooney) in Petaluma, California. She is survived by many loving in-laws, nieces/nephews and grandchildren whom she loved very much. She will be greatly missed and had a tremendous love for her family & friends. Vicky was born and grew up in Healdsburg, CA and attended Sonoma State University. Vicki and her husband (Bill) have a wonderful loving and best friends’ type of marriage. After raising their 4 children in Petaluma, CA they relocated to Mendocino for work and eventual retirement. In 2003, they relocated to Grass Valley, which she loved and always made sure the birds had water in their bird baths as well ensuring the deer had water too. Along with raising 4 children, she worked in the personalized stamp business and Bill for the State. She was also a gifted quilter, designing her own patterns and creating a unique keepsake for family and friends. She loved spending hours in her attic quilting. She was member of the quilters guild and would show her work at the Nevada County District Fair, earing 1st place ribbon on 2009 and earned honors in the Pacific International Quilt Festival XVIII in San Jose, CA. She made many friends in the area and they met often to share their quilting knowledge with each other. With each birth in the family came another beautifully Vicki crafted quilt. Over the last 4 years she was fortunate to live close to her youngest granddaughter assisting with babysitting and spoiling her. Vicki also enjoyed gatherings with family and friends and enjoyed her nightly glass of Merlot, lunching in downtown Grass Valley nd cooking or baking for her family and friends. She made all kinds if delicious food, especially pies, which everyone loved, Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas baked goods. She enjoyed playing cards and was not only competitive, but also very skilled and often won. Family and friends have countless memories of playing pinochle, cribbage, Pedro and poker with her at picnic tables while camping with family. Vicki was also very diligent at calling each family member on their birthday to sing happy birthday. Vicky was a very special, kind and caring person who will be greatly missed by many. There will be a Celebration of Life honoring Vicki’s life and love when it is safer for large gatherings. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Foothills or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.