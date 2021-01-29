Obituary for Twila Johnson

Twila Johnson

November 1, 1928 – January 13, 2021

Long time Grass Valley resident, Twila Johnson, passed peacefully away on Jan. 13, 2021. She was born Twila Leota Fuller on Nov. 1, 1928 in Chugwater, WY. Her family moved to California in 1939 and settled in the Truckee area. Eventually they relocated to Grass Valley and Twila graduated with the 1946 Class of Grass Valley High School. Twila married Art Johnson of Grass valley in 1949 and they were married 52 years until his death in 2001. Early in their marriage they lived at Donner Lake and had two children. The family moved back to Grass valley in 1958 and bought their forever home where Twila remained until her death.

Twila’s two children preceded her in death. She is survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.