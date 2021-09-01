Obituary for Travis Lee Pate

Travis Lee Pate

February 5, 1980 – July 31, 2021

Travis Lee Pate passed away with his family around him. He was 41 years old.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Travis was born Feb. 5, 1980 in Yuba City, CA to Phillip and Jacqueline Pate. Travis grew up in Grass Valley. He was married to Katherine Devejian and worked in landscaping and roofing.

He enjoyed playing his guitar, playing a few rounds of disc golf, and occasionally gold mining.

Travis was a loving, caring, and giving person who would help anybody. He had two beautiful children, he will be missed. The good Lord wanted Travis now instead of later.

He is survived by his mother Jacqueline Pate of Penn Valley; daughter Jordan and son Dylan of Nevada City; grandmother Abigail Dolan of Elk Grove; aunts Keneta Johnson of Nevada City, Gail (Kelly) Bowers of Elk Grove, Denise Doss of Rancho Cordova, Teresa (Allen) Bertrand of Las Vegas, Jerriann (Gary) Wasson of Penn Valley, and Carol Pate of Yuba City; uncles Mark Pate of Marysville and David Pate of Marysville; and multiple cousins.

Travis is preceded in death by his father Phillip Pate; grandfathers Phillip Pate Sr. and Kenneth Dolan; grandmother Corlena Vance.