Obituary for Tommy Pitts

Tommy Pitts

March 24, 1942 – January 13, 2021

Tommy Lee Pitts passed away in his home, surrounded by family. He was 78.

Tommy was born March 24, 1942 in Hot Springs Arkansas to Ezra and Jackie Pitts. They moved to Grass Valley, California in 1958. Tommy graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1960 & married his high school sweetheart, Mary Juanita (Harris) Pitts, on August 25,1962. He started working for PG&E before becoming the co-owner of Quartz TV and Appliance, where he retired after 25 years.

Tommy belonged to the Nevada City Masonic Lodge #13. He spent many years coaching Grass Valley Little League and was inducted into the Nevada County Fastpitch Hall of Fame. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and all-around outdoorsman.

He never missed a ballgame of any kind, whether it be his son’s, grandson’s or great granddaughter’s. He loved spending time with family camping, fishing, hunting and telling stories around the campfire. Tommy will be dearly missed by all.

He is survived by his wife Mary Juanita Pitts of Penn Valley. Sons Joseph Pitts (Kathy) of Penn Valley, Philip Pitts (Angie) of Auburn. Grandsons: Jonathan Pitts (Kristie) of Penn Valley, Joshua Pitts (Wendy) of Phoenix, Jeramy Pitts (Bre) of Grass Valley, and Justin Pitts of Auburn.

Great-grandchildren: Makenzie,Callie, Jackson & Atticus. Sister Patty Brehm of Grass Valley. Numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

No Services will be held per family wishes – Contributions can be made to a Blood Bank of your choice or Hospice of the Foothills.