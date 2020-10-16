Obituary for Tom Woollard

Tom Woollard

May 25, 1946 – October 10, 2020

Thomas Carl Woollard, 74, died October 10, 2020. He was born, May 25, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Robert and Virginia (Schilling) Woollard.

He lived with his partner Patricia Conway in Penn Valley, California where he enjoyed boating, boccie, traveling, going to concerts, an occasional night at the casino and visiting friends and family. He loved playing and watching sports. He was an outstanding bowler, having once rolled a 300 game in league play. He was a leader in his community and was actively serving as President of the Lake Wildwood SIRS (Sons in Retirement) Club.

For much of his life, he worked for U.S. Air in Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and San Francisco making his way from baggage handler to District Sales Manager. He had a great personality was a successful salesman for over 20 years in California.

He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, receiving multiple medals of honor including a purple heart. He was honorably discharged in February 1968. Tom was a proud board member of Nevada County chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 535, serving as Speakers Bureau Liaison.

In death he is joining his parents and his daughter, Amy. He is survived by his loving partner, Patti, daughter, Casey, brothers Robert, James (wife Cindi) and William and granddaughter, Carly as well as Carly’s family (Eric, Kristy and Judy.) He valued time with his only granddaughter and cherished their visits together.

Tom was deeply loved and will be honored in a formal burial at Fort Snelling Cemetery as well as a private ceremony where he will be reunited in the ever after with his beloved daughter, Amy.