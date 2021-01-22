Obituary for Tom Agar

Tom Agar

February 25, 1962 – December 27, 2020

Thomas William Agar died peacefully at home in Grass Valley on December 27,2020 with his wife Hélène by his side, after a year long battle with brain cancer. Tom was born February 25,1962 in Livermore, California, the youngest child of Vin and Joan Agar. He moved with his family to Nevada City in 1972. Except for a ten year stay in Maryland, he always called Nevada County “home”. Tom was the life of any party. He passionately loved his family and friends. He was compassionate, kind and caring, touching an extraordinary number of people with his engaging personality and humor. Tom was a devoted, dedicated, and loving father and husband. Second to his family, playing drums was his passion. Tom was the youngest member of the Nevada County Band at the age of 11. Throughout his life, Tom played with countless musicians and was in too many bands to name. His music was ever present in all aspects of his private and professional life. Tom worked in the Medical Imaging Industry, traveling nationally and internationally, where he developed numerous lifelong friendships and even formed a band with some of his colleagues. Family, music and friends were of the utmost importance to Tom and he treasured each and everyone of those relationships. Tom is survived by his wife of thirty years Hélène Diament Agar; his children, Alexandre (Cassidy Joy) and Sophie (Kevin Souza), his grandchild Rhiannon, his sister Mary Agar, as well as many beloved relatives and friends who will miss Tom beyond measure. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Mike. A musical celebration of life will be held later in the year when it’s safer to gather together. Donations in Tom’s name can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.