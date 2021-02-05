Obituary for Todd Jay Juvinall

Todd Jay

Juvinall

May 22, 1950 – January 23, 2021

What a heartbreak it is when one must go and the other has to stay. Todd Jay Juvinall found love and contentment in the arms of Petra whom he married and spent several loving years with. Her heart is broken. She is not alone in her grief as Todd was a native son born and raised in Grass Valley.

Todd had an interesting and varied career. At the age of twenty, he became a business owner in Palm Springs. When his father needed help with his construction business, Todd returned to Nevada County and became a skilled builder and property developer.

At the age of 34, Todd became the youngest Supervisor ever elected in Nevada County. He served two terms. He also would later work at the State Capitol as a staff member.

Whatever his job, he came prepared, was bold enough to make needed changes, and was not afraid to rock the boat. He cared about his constituents and had the conviction to stand up for what was right, rather than what was politically expedient.

Along with Supervisor Karsten Hansen, he flew to New York City to obtain public financing for the Rood Center and the Wayne Brown Jail, securing funds to construct a central location for County services. He fought for a better future for our community and our Country. As many know, he was a staunch advocate for the Freedom of Speech and the U.S. Constitution.

In 1994, Todd was elected the Chairman of the Nevada County Republican Party and would later create the organization CABPRO. He helped organize successful political events and fundraisers for the community and was a valuable resource to new candidates seeking campaign advice. Todd was as comfortable rubbing shoulders with the likes of Dan Quayle and Newt Gingrich as he was listening to a friend over coffee at Humpty Dumpty Kitchen.

In retirement, Todd loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. As a hobby, he became a blogger and columnist with a renown quick wit. He very much enjoyed being a longtime member of the Native Sons of the Golden West – Quartz Parlor. Todd always made time for friends and family, attending birthday parties, graduations, and other meaningful life events. Todd Juvinall was a “good guy.”

After 70 years of putting others before himself, Todd is going to finally have a chance to eat all the chicken fried steaks and Whopper malt balls that he can get his hands on without worrying about calories or sugar spikes.

Todd was predeceased by his parents Orford and Nancy Lee Juvinall, and his brother Gaylord Juvinall.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Petra, loving dog Pixie Doodle, his three children, Tracy (Rick), Tony (Jessica), Trevor (Rani), his five grandchildren, Alix, Jacob, Hailee, Ella and Emmett, with one on the way (Trevor), his great-grandson, Wyatt, 3 stepchildren, Serienna (Billy), Shane (Karen), and Samantha, five step-grandchildren, LaTarra, Bailey, Alisa, Krista, and Joshua, a step-greatgrandchild, Dazie, 4 sisters, Cheryl, Loana, Valerie and Lilly, and numerous nieces and nephews and their children. He also had an absolute best friend, Mac (Susan) Young. He very much loved his whole family and his many friends.

A Graveside Service will be conducted February 15th, 2:00 PM at the Greenwood Memorial Gardens, Rough and Ready Hwy, Grass Valley.

Pastor Jeff Alaways will be officiating. A future Celebration of Life to be determined at a future date, please stay tuned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PBCers.org

