Obituary for Tillie Manning

Tillie Manning

September 20, 1931 – April 21, 2021

Tillie B. Manning passed away April 21, 2021. She was 89. Per her request, no memorial services will be held.

Tillie, “Nana” to her family, was born September 20, 1931 to Tillie F. Zizic and Herman J. Parovel in Chicago, IL. She attended Compton Junior College and the Nursing Program at Butte County College. She worked as a surgical nurse at Rideout Hospital, UC Davis, and Mercy San Juan Hospital until retirement. She was married to Lloyd Wilson and had four children. She was later married to Dr. William KI Manning.

She loved painting, sculpting and reading. She volunteered for Sammie’s Friends Thrift Shop and Penn Valley Fire Thrift Shop. She enjoyed her weekly luncheons with friends at the Grass Valley Senior Center.

She had many friends and family and will be missed by all.

She is survived by her four children Judy Tingey, Patti Stevens, Mike Wilson and Mark Wilson, her grandchildren Jeanine, Heather, Christopher, Brandon, Matthew, Brandon W., Mark, Mike, Patrick, Judy, Lloyd, Tillie, Elizabeth and Emily; great grandchildren Spencer, Noelle, Charlie, Amy, Parker, Peter, Lizzie, Rowan, Ryder, Madeline and Emma, sister Maryann Vinci and brother Roger Parovel.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.