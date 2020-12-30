Obituary for Thomas W Burnett

Thomas W

Burnett

April 17, 1940 – December 17, 2020

Thomas W. Burnett passed away December 17,2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Louanna. He also leaves behind four amazing sons, Tommy Burnett (Kim), Dusty Burnett (Sarah), Tommy Cornell (Denice) and Kenny Cornell, six handsome grandsons, Chad, Austin, Garrett, Bryar, T.C. and Wayd two beautiful granddaughters Shelbey and Annabelle, one darling great grandson Stetson. He joined the Navy in 1958 serving four years active duty and two years reserves. Above all he loved his country. Worked all his life in construction and previously owned Nevada County Fence.

A private memorial will take place after covid.