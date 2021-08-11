Obituary for Thomas V. Woodward

Thomas V.

Woodward

January 22, 1958 – August 2, 2021

Thomas Venable Woodward, 63, of Grass Valley, CA, passed peacefully into his eternal home, on August 2, 2021, after a long illness with brain cancer.

Tom is survived by Marta Woodward, his wife of 36 years, his three children, Miles T. Woodward, Heather Rose Bruce (Nathaniel), Emily G. Woodward, three beautiful granddaughters: Adelaide, Pearl and Brooklyn, his sister Lynn Tarrant (Steve), and his brother James Woodward.

Tom (Woody) was born in Casper, WY to Thomas C. Woodward and Lucy Liddle Woodward. He graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper, where he made many lifelong friends. He then went on to attend Carleton College in Northfield, MN, where he graduated with a degree in Geology. After one semester at the University of Arizona, Tom enrolled at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT, where he graduated with a degree in Engineering. After working in his field for two years, Tom attended California State University, Sacramento, CA, where he received his Masters Degree in Civil Engineering. Tom specialized in landfill design and project management for 25 years.

Tom will be missed for his charming demeanor, adventurous personality, welcoming smile, and his fervor for life. He was a faithful and committed father. His magnetism captured the hearts of those around him, including all those that cared for him during the last years of his life. The family will be forever grateful for the exceptional care he received.