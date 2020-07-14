Obituary for Thomas Shelton
April 20, 1954 – June 25, 2020 Thomas Ivor Shelton, 66, passed away peacefully at his Reno, Nevada home after a brief illness. Tom was born on April 20, 1954, in Nevada City, CA, to the late Lloyd and Margaret Shelton. He was the youngest of four siblings. He married Heidi (Moore) on his 20th birthday and they celebrated their 46th anniversary this year. Tom spent most of his life in Grass Valley, starting out working in the local sawmills. In 1985 he joined the Union of Elevator Constructors where he worked all over Northern California and Nevada until he retired in November of 2019. He moved to Reno in 2012 to work briefly as a Nevada State Elevator Inspector, before returning to work as an elevator mechanic. Tom’s greatest joy was his family, and was looking forward to spending more time with them in retirement. He loved shooting trap with his son and grandkids, especially when their scores were better than his own. His ongoing teasing was legendary. Tom is survived by his wife and best friend, Heidi Shelton, son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Kristi Shelton of Grass Valley, CA, daughter and son-in-law Molly and Lars Smith of Nevada City, CA; grandchildren William and Samantha Shelton, Ruby Smith, Casey Angove-King, and great grandson Brantley Angove-King. He leaves behind brothers Ted (Chris) and Randy (Lenda) Shelton, and sister Sandra (John) Ott, as well as numerous inlaws, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please email Molly Smith at TISmemorial@gmail.com for information on time and place. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Hospice.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User