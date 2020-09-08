Obituary for Thomas Philip Sheehan
Sheehan
November 15, 1931 – September 1, 2020
Tom was born in S. San Francisco to his Irish immigrant parents, Timothy and Mary Sheehan. He graduated from Serra High School in San Mateo. After graduation, he joined the Army in which he proudly served for 20 years including tours in Korea and Vietnam. He retired from the Army as a Chief Warrant Officer (CW2). After the Army, he worked for the County of San Mateo where he met his wife Dodie. They moved to Lake of the Pines in 1976 where he started his own standby power system business. Tom and Dodie loved to play golf and enjoyed the amenities of the community and traveling. Tom was preceded in death by his three younger siblings Kathleen, Rosemary, and Cornelius. Tom is survived by his wife Dodie, his daughters Sherri Genetti (Mike) and Kelly Wills and his son Timothy Sheehan (Angela). Tom is also survived by his grandchildren; Tyler, Cameron, and Alyssa Genetti, Tommy and Stephen Grubbs, and Thomas “Bram” and Brynna Sheehan.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User