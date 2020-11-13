Obituary for Thomas John Van der Leun

Thomas John

Van der Leun

October 4, 1947 – November 3, 2020

LIVE EVERY MOMENT

LAUGH EVERY DAY

LOVE BEYOND WORDS

…and he did,

Tom passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer, which he fought with faith, strength and humor.

He was born in Southern California, but his favorite childhood years were spent in Paradise, California. Tom lived in the Grass Valley area for the past 48 years, where he enjoyed teaching for 31 years for the GVSD, and is to this day, still fondly remembered as “Mr. V.” Never one to be still, retirement years led him to teaching GED at the County Jail, starting a lawn care business and doing granite work. He kept busy, but always made time to help out a friend, and since he never met a stranger – he was blessed with many friends.

Tom was active, outgoing and always ready for adventure. He loved riding his Harley and traveling the western states and Canada with his wife Kim, or many friends, and taking sports car trips to Tahoe. Tom had a lifelong passion for all things automotive, and no one enjoyed cleaning, fixing or car shopping more than he did. He loved connecting with people, and treasured his morning coffee groups, car shows, and playing in a neighborhood putting golf tournament. He always had a laugh to share or a story to tell.

Above all, Tom loved the Lord, and his family. His wife, children and grandchildren were his greatest joy. They meant the world to him, and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for them. He had a servant’s heart, always looking to lighten a load or brighten someone’s day. He will be so deeply missed.

Tom was reunited in Heaven with his parents, Albert and Lois Van der Leun, and his grandson Gabriel. He is survived by his wife Kim, son Ryan, daughter Katrina, son-in-law Mark and step daughter Caryn. He also leaves behind six precious grandchildren: Austin, Kai, Ella, Paul, Maddox and Mimi, and his brothers Gerard and Jeff.

A memorial service at Twin Cities Church has been planned, but due to changing Covid conditions and restrictions, specific details have yet to be determined.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jamie Hung, the entire amazing staff of the SNMH Cancer Center and all related departments, and Hospice of the Foothills for their excellent care. Thank you also, to all our friends for their vigilant prayers and unwavering support.

Memorial contributions can be made to SNMH Cancer Center, Cancer Thrift, or Hospice of the Foothills.