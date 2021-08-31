Obituary for Thomas Ecker

Thomas Ecker

April 9, 1937 – August 20, 2021

Thomas Richard Ecker, 84, of Nevada City, passed away on August 20, 2021. Tom was born April 9, 1937 to Anthony (Tony) and Esther Ecker in Denver Colorado. He attended St. Vincent de Paul in Denver until the family moved to Phoenix Arizona in 1947 where he attended Osborne school and Brophy College preparatory school. Later the family moved to Coolidge Arizona where Tom graduated from Coolidge High School in 1955. Tom attended University of Arizona 1955-58 where he was a member of Gamma Delta Fraternity. Tom desired to be a Dentist and graduated from Loyola University School of Dentistry in Chicago in 1966. Tom practiced dentistry in Florence and Phoenix Az. finishing his practice in the Sacramento and Rancho Murrieta area.

Tom married Linda Sloan in Phoenix Az. in August of 1959. They had three children, Thomas Jr. (Tommy), Amy and Andy.

Tom re-married to Janice (Jan) in 1979. It was with Jan that he caught the love for travel. Tom and Jan traveled all through Europe multiple times. Either with family, friends or just themselves, they enjoyed meeting new people and finding new places. Some memorable trips included taking Tom’s mom Esther back to her hometown in Northern Italy. Attending Oktoberfest with his buddy Davy and Jan’s favorite, Alsace France. Tom and Jan shared 38 years of marriage.

After retiring from Dentistry, Tom and Jan moved to Nevada City where they continued to travel, remodel their house and participated in the local Italian club meetings. Tom loved playing golf and was a member of the Nevada County Country Club.

Tom is predeceased by his parents, Linda, the love of his life Jan and son Andy.

He is survived by his brothers Art (Pat), Rodger (Judy), twin brother Joe (Doris). Children Thomas Jr. (Tommy) and Amy. Grandsons Michael and Christopher. Numerous Nieces and Nephews and his Dear Friend Fran Canepa.

Stepdaughter’s Teresa Doppelmayr (Duane), Vicki Ray (David). Grandchildren Alicia, Ed, Travis, Roxanne and James. Along with 6 great-grandchildren.

HE LOVED HIS FAMLY.