Obituary for Thetis “Teddy” Parman

In Memoriam

Thetis “Teddy” May Parman

August 21, 1932 – January 5, 2021

From the ends of the earth I call to you. I call as my heart grows faint; lead me to the rock that is higher than I. Psalms 61:2

My life on earth was very good, As earthly life can go. But paradise is so much more than anyone can know. John 16:22

Thetis “Teddy” May Parman was born to Sim Edward and Stella Beeson on Aug. 21, 1932

Service will be held at a later date in the Spring.

Thetis “Teddy” May Parman went home to the lord on Tuesday January 5, 2021, surrounded by family.

Preceded in death by her parents: Sim Edward and Stella Beeson, husband Raymond Leroy Parman, daughter Cathy Parman O’Brien.

Survived by her Son: Dan Leroy Parman and wife (Wendy), 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.

Teddy was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active participant in her Church, and brought many people to their Savior during her time teaching Good News Club. Teddy was loved and surrounded by her family and could always find her playing her piano and singing at home and in the church choir. She enjoyed painting, rock hounding, scrapbooking and play family games (she cheated), gardening and just enjoying a cup of coffee with the love of her life, Lee.