Obituary for Theatis Pauline Rudolph

Theatis Pauline

Rudolph

October 12, 1938 – May 17, 2021

Theatis Pauline Rudolph passed away on May 17, 2021, in Roseville, CA, at age 82. A Celebration of Life was held July 1, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Grass Valley, CA.

Pauline was born October 12, 1938, in French Camp, CA. Her father and mother were Victor and Cynthia “Penny” Lemieux. She graduated from San Lorenzo HS, California, in 1956. She attended San Jose Bible College in 1956-1959. She married Forrest Gary Rudolph on December 12, 1959.

Pauline loved reading, singing, playing accordion, listening to Gospel music, bowling, being in sorority, volunteering at church, playing in the bell choir at church, and traveling with Gary.

Pauline and Gary traveled worldwide in their planes, cars, motorcycles, and on cruise ships. In later years, they spent the winter months in Desert Hot Springs with their Miracle Acres friends.

Pauline was gifted in administration and had excellent secretarial and bookkeeping skills. She had a heart for serving others. She loved her family dearly, and was the glue that kept the family strong. Pauline was much loved by her church family and her many friends.

Pauline is survived by her sister, Faye Holder, of Branson, MO; her son, Matt Rudolph, of Sacramento, CA; her daughter, Penny Gordon, of La Pine, OR; her six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Pauline was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Lemieux; and her parents, Victor and Penny Lemieux.