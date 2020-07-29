Obituary for Terry Lynn Walker-Houser

Terry Lynn Walker-Houser July 30, 1957 – February 20, 2020 Born on July 30, 1957, Terry Lynn Walker was the elder child of Ben Walker (deceased) and Helen Walker. After a brief illness, she passed away on February 20, 2020, survived by her husband Marlin Houser, mother Helen, brother Roger Walker and his children, Noel and Casey, as well as many close friends. Born in Ventura County, Terry resided throughout her early years in Ojai, CA. Soon after her graduation from Nordhoff High School, she went to work for the school for 14 years supervising Student Affairs, including management of the student store and Senior Grad activities. According to idiom, Tuesday’s Child is “full of grace, agreeable, gracious and polite”, a description which aptly fit Terry, whose sweet disposition and considerate nature won her many loyal friends, both at work and socially. When he returned from college, Marlin Houser and Terry dated and fell in love. They married Dec. 28, 1994 and recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. When she felt the need to make a transition, Terry worked eagerly to acquire necessary training to become a paralegal. Moving to Nevada County in 1995, she began working within the legal community, which included respected attorneys, the County Council’s office, and Family Law Facilitator; she earned the love and admiration of the professionals as well as those that she stood up for, especially the children. Terry cared deeply about her clientele. After her retirement in 2015, Terry kept in contact with her many friends and was able to introduce laughter into every conversation. She demonstrated admirable traits of character that most of us only hope to acquire. Her life encompassed others as she would reach out to them. May her passing spur each of us into that which we aspire to become. Her legacy will continue to gift us long after her journey is completed.