Obituary for Terry Lynn Nystrom
February 9, 1949 – September 12, 2021
Terry Lynn Nystrom passed away on September 12th, 2021 in her home at the age of 72. Terry was born on February 9, 1949, she is remembered as a loving wife, excellent mother, grandmother and friend. She worked at the Nevada Union Cafeteria for 18 years while raising her children. Terry had an amazing outlook on life with no regrets that made us all laugh every day. She greatly enjoyed her time bowling, she had a great love of shirts, her cat, and was a die-hard Raiders fan growing up in Oakland. Terry is survived by her daughters Janell Haley, Sarah Johnson, and Regina Wise, Granddaughters, Megan Sampsel, Shelby McHugh, Tatum Wise, and Grandsons Wyatt Haley, Colby Wise, Jesse Pernack and Allan Wise, Son-in-Laws Ray Johnson, and Clayton Wise, and Grandson-in-Laws Kashe McHugh, and Taylor Dolph. Terry is preceded in death by her loving and devoted Husband Allan Nystrom, daughter Janine Nystrom, and Grandson Lyle Haley. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday September 25th from noon to 5pm at the Lucchesi Winery in Grass Valley. Memorial Contributions can be made to Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User