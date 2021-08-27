Obituary for Teresa Foster

Teresa Foster

October 8, 1951 – August 14, 2021

Teresa Lynn Foster, age 69, died on Saturday, August 14th, in Roseville, CA. Teresa died of natural causes after a 40-year-long battle with kidney disease. She was the recipient of a kidney from an anonymous donor in 2010.

Teresa was married to Jay Hanson for 41 years and she is survived by her children, Shane, Justin, and Emily, as well as her five grandchildren, Jacob, Sam, Morgan, August, and Theodor. In her heart, Teresa believed that family is what we create, and she was dedicated to providing a safe haven to anyone who needed a home or a hug. She was loved like a mother and grandmother by an ever-expanding circle of friends and extended family. Teresa was also fiercely dedicated to the care of children in her professional life. She brightened the lives of thousands of children as a preschool teacher, elementary school teacher, and parent educator. Teresa loved animals, especially her dogs, Oscar and Bella. Throughout her life, Teresa was a fierce advocate for peace, kindness, and love.

The last person to speak to Teresa was her son Justin, who cared for her daily at the end of her life. Her final words were, “In the end, we’re all just walking each other home”. A virtual memorial service for Teresa will be held on September 5th. Donations can be made in her name to The National Kidney Foundation.