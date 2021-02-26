Obituary for Teddy Hodges

Teddy Hodges

March 24, 1949 – February 18, 2021

We are completely heartbroken to announce the passing of our Teddy. He was born in Pittsburg where he lived until he was a junior in high school where he would then move to Alameda. He was a proud member of the 1963 Champion Pittsburg Mallards and a proud Pittsburg Pirate. After high school, he went on to study at University of the Pacific. He spent his career in banking retiring in 2004. It was then he decided to move to Lake Wildwood from the Bay. He enjoyed golfing and telling a good (and bad) joke.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ted Sr. and Lillian. His sisters Jean and Georgia.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine, his children Thea Walker, Gabriel Hodges and Jordan McGill. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren who were his pride and joy.

In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count, but the life in your years. He had a lot of life in his years. We will miss him every day.

Services to be held at a later date.