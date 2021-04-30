Obituary for Taylor Dever

Taylor Dever

May 6, 1989 – December 7, 2020

The family of Taylor Dever is saddened to share of his peaceful passing.

Taylor, the beloved son of Lori Lewis Dever & Tom Dever, loving brother to Megan Dever, wonderful nephew, cousin and friend to so many, is dearly missed by all whose lives were touched by his very caring and generous soul.

Taylor, large in stature, had an even bigger heart, full of kindness, sensitivity and generosity. He had a natural sense of sharing joy in the room, felt by all. He was known for his quick wit, bright dreams and warm, genuine hugs!

Taylor attended Nevada Union High School, where he was an active student on campus, especially in athletics. He was always thankful and grateful for his teachers and coaches; all having made a significant impact on his life. Taylor was awarded a full athletic scholarship to The University of Notre Dame, where he excelled in football, earning a spot on the offensive line while completing his Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from The Mendoza College of Business. Taylor spent his recent years in the Bay Area, then relocated back to his hometown of Nevada City.

He cared for so many and they for him; family, friends and relatives. Taylor was kind, gentle and generous to everyone, especially those younger than him. Those who knew him lost a shining light in their lives.

We hold him in our hearts as we move forward in life, missing him every day, celebrating his life and memories.

Taylor is preceded in death by his Grandparents, Betty and Lloyd Lewis, Doris and Larry Dever, his Uncle and Godfather Larry Dever.

Please join us for a Celebration of Taylor’s Life on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518 CA-49, Nevada City.