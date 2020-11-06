Obituary for Sylvia Barnes | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Obituary for Sylvia Barnes

Obituaries Obituaries |

Sylvia Barnes

July 13, 1930 – October 7, 2020

Sylvia Rogers Barnes passed away on October 7, 2020, she was 90. Born to Kermit and Mabel Rogers of Hammond Indiana, Sylvia was an accomplished portrait artist and enjoyed her work and all things of beauty.

Survived by her two sisters, three children, Timothy, Scott and Lenita, eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Proceeded in death by daughter Bonnie Sue.

She was loved and will be missed by so many.

For service information email detradixon@gmail.com

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Obituaries
See more