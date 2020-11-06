Obituary for Sylvia Barnes

Sylvia Barnes

July 13, 1930 – October 7, 2020

Sylvia Rogers Barnes passed away on October 7, 2020, she was 90. Born to Kermit and Mabel Rogers of Hammond Indiana, Sylvia was an accomplished portrait artist and enjoyed her work and all things of beauty.

Survived by her two sisters, three children, Timothy, Scott and Lenita, eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Proceeded in death by daughter Bonnie Sue.

She was loved and will be missed by so many.

For service information email detradixon@gmail.com