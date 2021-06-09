Obituary for Susan Bell (Hertel)

Susan Bell (Hertel)

September 1, 1952 – March 12, 2021

Susan Fay Bell, 68, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Grass Valley California.

Sue was born in Glendale California on September,1, 1952 to Richard A Hertel and Beverly Fay Hertel.

Sue moved to Mountain View California during 6th grade through 8th grade. She graduated from Hoover High school in Glendale California in 1970. She graduated from Glendale community College in 1972.

Sue met the love of her life Phillip H. Bell in 1976. They married September 4th 1977. Sue and Phil welcomed their first child (son) Sandy Bell June 19 1980 and their second child (daughter) Lyndee Hermiston (Bell) September 11 1984.

Sue was a loving, caring, fun mother. Her life was caring for her family and teaching her children to enjoy the moment. Her support will always be remembered

Sue became a Grandmother (Nana) to Dylan Bell in 2015 and to Tanner Hermiston in 2020. She was the most wonderful Grandma to both. They didn’t get enough time with her but they will grow up knowing how loved they are by her.

Sue was an amazing water skier. She spend most weekends on the water. She enjoyed all the lakes in Northern and Southern California. She spent hours working on her beautiful landscaped yard and attending to her flower beds. She enjoyed walking with her husband and / or friends around the neighborhood or in town. She loved to breathe the fresh air and soak up the sun. She loved to entertain. She had many friends/family over to enjoy a nice day or evening.

She was fun, loving and most welcoming person. She made friends easily. She had an unforgettable smile and laugh.

Sue was a bookkeeper for 45 years. She worked in the Admin office at Lake of the Pines her last 7 years. She was a hard worker and enjoyed all her fellow workmates. She was always up for a new challenge.

Sue is survived be her husband Phillip H. Bell, son Sandy A. Bell, daughter Lyndee F. Hermiston (Bell), granddaughter Dylan Bell, grandson Tanner Hermiston, daughter in law Jenny Bell, son in law Josh Hermiston, sister Sherry Knauf, brother Michael Hertel, and many brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces, nephews and friends.

Sue was preceded in death by her father Richard H. Hertel, mother Beverly F. Hertel and her beloved Dogs and Cats she loved so much.

Death is a heartache no one can heal; love is a memory no one can steal. You are missed by all.