Obituary for Stevean O. Gordon

Stevean O.

Gordon

February 3, 1947 – May 10, 2021

Stevean O. Gordon passed away May 10th, 2021 at the age of 74 in Grass Valley, CA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Steve was born in Fontana, CA on January 3rd, 1947 to Art and Dorothy Gordon. He served in the US Army from 1968-1972. In 1975 he married the love of his life Lorraine Gordon (Foster).

He prided himself in his work at Western Gateway Park, HillTop Manor (Auburn), Meadow View Manor, and S.N.M.H. Steve enjoyed raising farm animals and fishing. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family.

He is survived by Lorraine (wife of 46 years); sons Stevean Gordon (Ashley) and Michael Gordon (Sarah); daughters Angela Valkavitch (Fred) and Sabrina Coleman; 6 grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister.

He was a great man and will be dearly missed… until we meet again.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver.