Obituary for Stephen Samuel George Tillotson

Stephen Samuel

George Tillotson

July 24, 1948 – August 14, 2020

Stephen Samuel George Tillotson was born in Harrow, north of London, UK, in 1948, and moved to Grass Valley just before turn of this century. He died peacefully on August 14, 2020 in the UCSF Intensive Care Unit.

Steve’s passion for lovely Afghan Hounds, breed history, technology and research inspired him to start a world-renowned web site on his adored breed 35 years ago. He maintained and expanded this for the rest of his life. Steve was known for sharing information and insights freely and collaborating on many projects. He wrote a book on Afghan Hound Breed History in 2019 and substantially expanded it in 2020. Steve made friends through out the world, including New Zealand, Israel, all over the US and UK, and Europe.

When he decided on bright multi colored hair in his 70’s, it made everyone smile and only added to the charm of his accent, interest in everyone he met and wit. He loved music, playing the piano, and making people laugh.

Stephen is survived and missed by his wife, Maralee Nelder, Altside Mr Gardiner, Lilith, his Nelder and MacNamara extended family in California, by his first wife and still close friend, Sandra Tillotson, their daughters, Claire and Melanie, grandchildren Kathleen, Jon, Caitlin, Jordon, Jasmine and Emily, his brothers John, Robert and Terry, sister Jean in the U.K. and friends around the world.