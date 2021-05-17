Obituary for Stephen M. Ganeles
February 4, 1944 – May 11, 2021
Stephen M. Ganeles passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on May 11, 2021 at the age of 77 in El Dorado Hills, CA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Sandy Ganeles. Steve lived a life full of love and adventure. He was most comfortable on the road, exploring new places and spreading joy to everyone he met. He was a traveler, a master poker player, a treasure hunter, a teacher, a storyteller, a singer, a salesman, an antique dealer, and much much more. He and Sandy spent many happy years as the proprietors of the Antique Gallery in Grass Valley, CA. Above all else, he was a devoted father and husband. Steve is survived by his children, Kimberly and Robyn, his stepchildren, Denise, Danette, Brian, Brad, and Darcie, 15 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, his first wife, Chris Konnerth, his brother, Mark Ganeles, his sister, Paula Berg, and countless friends. “In the scheme of things, I lived a very good life. ‘Dying is the worst thing that ever happened to me’.” (Steve Ganeles, quoting Big Fish, 2021.) He is deeply loved and will be deeply missed. If you would like to honor his memory, please send a donation to Sutter Hospice, 3001 Lava Ridge Ct., Suite 330B, Roseville, CA 95661.
