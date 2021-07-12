Obituary for Stephanie Sager

Stephanie Sager

August 10, 1938 – June 13, 2021

Stephanie Sager passed away in her home. She is survived by her beloved husband Don Sager, adored sons Darren Marsan, Russell Marsan and four grandchildren. Also, her sister Margaret Licha, Brother JR Lawson and nieces and nephew.

She was born in Oakland CA to Lida Armstrong Lawson of Oakland and James Lawson a Texan native. They moved to Alamo CA where she graduated from San Ramon High School class of 1956. Stephanie worked many years for the Live Oak School District and later returned to college graduating with a BS & Masters in Biology from California State University, Sacramento. After receiving her Masters, she worked for the Tahoe National Forest Service as a wildlife biologist.

An avid outdoor enthusiast she completed the 100 Mile Tevis Cup on Kuri. a birder with 515 noted and enjoyed many excursions with her husband. Also, she was an ardent Kings fan.

She created beautiful quilts, aprons, cloth dolls and clothing.

Stephanie is loved and will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends.