Obituary for STELLA MORRIS
MORRIS
January 30, 1944 – December 27, 2020
Stella Morris, Aged 76 years, passed away 12/27/2020 in Rough & Ready. Born 01/30/1944 in Merigold, Mississippi to Frank and Purnie Coats Hambrick. Mrs. Morris married Ralph Morris on 07/19/1962. She was a supervisor for 26 years for Zap Manufacturing. Mrs. Morris enjoyed painting, working in her flower garden and gambling. She is survived by her husband of 58 years; Ralph of Rough & Ready, sister; Juanita Lanier of Vicksburg, Mississippi and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her son; Steven Morris, parents Frank and Purnie and 9 sisters. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.