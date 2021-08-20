Obituary for Steffani Jean Hinze
Hinze
September 8, 1968 – July 15, 2021
Steffani was born in Logan, Utah but soon moved to Nevada County, CA and was a long time resident. She was an avid gymnast and exceptional coach. She had a good heart, loved people, animals and working with children. She is survived by her father Gary Hinze, mother Lana Battin, brother Robert Gruber, life companion Jason Godwin and was preceded in death by her son Chad Futer. Gone too soon, she will be missed.
