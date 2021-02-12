Obituary for Stanley Rasor
January 29, 1942 – February 2, 2021
Stan lived a long and storied life. Indeed, the products of his 36-years as a General Contractor that pepper Nevada County and parts hither and yon will long outlast the 79-years he spent among us. Stan delighted in pushing edges, expanding concepts of architectural design and decorum. He explored the heights as a high dive champion, in his planes, making it to Eagle Scout, and in love with his first wife Lynne and second wife Linda. He examined the depths with his scuba gear, in heart-felt friendships, and in his loneliness. His signature irrepressible chuckle is lovingly remembered by his children Jennifer Wells, Neil and Brian Rasor , Jen and Neil’s spouses, by three beautiful teenage grandchildren, bunches of cousins, and his elder brother Dick Rasor and family (who get last taps after all), and by the thousands of stories he graciously shared…again. He passed on February 2, 2021 from a worn-out body but singing in full voice constantly on top of the note in the key of G till he regretfully sighed his last breath with his hand lovingly held by his daughter. His ashes will return to his childhood playground, the Russian River. Should you find yourself there, please raise a toast in memory to an iconic Nevada County character before diving in.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.