Obituary for Shirley K. Stahoski
Stahoski
July 22, 1931 – November 18, 2020
Shirley Kathryn Stahoski passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020.
She was 89 years old. Beloved wife and mother, she is preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Lee, and their daughter Susan. She is survived by their daughter, Janis. She will be greatly missed.
