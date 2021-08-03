Obituary for Shirley Gage

Shirley Gage

August 30, 1934 – July 24, 2021

Shirley Anne Olson Gage was born in Santa Cruz, CA on August 30, 1934 to her parents Elmer and Donna Olson. She had two sister, Dolores Thompson and Arlene Aebersold. Her family moved to Cedar Ridge, CA in approximately 1936. She graduated in 1952 from Grass Valley High School.

Shirley worked for the State of California in Marysville as a stenographer where she met her husband to be Joseph Gage. Later she worked as a bookkeeper for a car dealership in Grass Valley. They bought their house in Nevada City in 1959 where Shirley resided for 62 years. Shirley and Joe began their lives together having 3 children: Sandy Gage Schaefer, Lorin Gage and Barbara Gage Parsons. Sandy added to the family by giving her 2 grandsons, Jason Schaefer and Lucas Schaefer both who she loved and adored dearly. Sadly, her youngest daughter Barbara was tragically taken away in 1988 and then another terrible loss of her oldest daughter Sandy in 1995. Her husband Joe passed away in 2007. She is survived by her sister Arlene, her son Lorin, 2 grandsons Jason and Lucas (wife Meghan) and a beautiful great granddaughter Riley Schaefer.

Shirley was loved by all who knew her. She opened her heart extending her love to others who she “adopted” into her family all who loved and adored her as much. She was a kind and gentle person without ill will for anyone. She loved reading, listening to music, following TV series and watching old movies over and over again. She was always a good listener and a solid shoulder to lean on. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her including her family, adopted families, cousins and friends.

Shirley passed away peacefully and without fear on Saturday, July 24, 2021 as she looked forward to her spirit being reunited in the house of the Lord with her family and friends who have preceded her in death. May she live on forever in our hearts and rest in peace for eternity.