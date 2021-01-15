Obituary for Sharron Shuker(Ratel)

Sharron Shuker(Ratel)

March 17, 1947 – January 7, 2021

Sharron Lee Shuker(Ratel) of Grass Valley passed away Thursday January 7,2021. She lost a difficult fight to an unexpected illness. She was 73.

Sharron was born to Glen and Ruby Ratel March 17,1947 in Moline, Illinois. The family moved west to California shortly thereafter. She was a 1965 Nevada Union High School graduate.

Sharron was a strong and independent woman. She was a homemaker and single mother of three children. Sharron worked as a head cook at Sierra View Manor Assisted Living Facility and Assistant Manger at Demartini’s Springhill Pharmacy.

Sharron had a tremendous love of life, she spread joy and kindness to all, loved unconditionally and was deeply loved by her family and friends in return. She loved spending time with her family, cooking holiday meals, enjoying nature and appreciating the simplicities in life. As a lover of all things Nevada County, attending sprint car races, the county fair, softball games and playing bingo at Grass Valley Elks were some of the activities she enjoyed the most.

Ms. Shuker was a woman of strong faith in Jesus Christ and a long-time member of the Grass Valley Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father Glen(1981) and mother Ruby Ratel(2009),sister Karen Stinson(1983),brothers Glen (2006) and Michael Ratel(1956).

She is survived by her brother Dale Ratel, sisters Malinda Johnson and Jean Jacobs all of Grass Valley; son Vince Shuker of Elk Grove; daughters Cathy Hogue of Grass Valley, Ruth Shuker of Silverton, Oregon, 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sharron will be missed by many and remembered for her kindness and gentleness to all.

There will be no memorial services per her respected wishes.