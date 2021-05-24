Obituary for Sharon Lynn Salizar

Sharon Lynn Salizar

May 4, 1947 – May 6, 2021

Sharon Lynn Salizar, of Penn Valley passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2021, she was 73.

Born to the late William & Betsy Lorenz on May 4, 1947, in Pittsburgh, PA.

Sharon was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her boys, making crafts, and researching genealogy. She was an avid reader. She loved wildflowers and taking her grandkids to Oregon Creek. She had a beautiful carefree spirit and will be dearly missed by all that knew her.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 21 years; Robert, sons; Craig Custer (Kellee), Chris Custer and stepdaughter; Ashley Salizar all of Penn Valley. She is survived by sister: Janet Sether of Grass Valley and predeceased by her sister; Doris Graves of Penn Valley and brother; William Lorenz of Pasadena. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren; Matt Custer (Sandra) of Grayslake, IL., Travis Custer (Elizabeth) of Tucson, AZ., and Adam Custer of Grass Valley, in addition to 4 great-grandchildren; Koda, Oliver, Evelyn and Jack.

Donations can be made to Hospice of the Foothills.