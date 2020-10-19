Obituary for Shari Dean

Shari Dean

August 28, 1948 – September 20, 2020

Shari Lavola Dean, 72, was born to Samuel and Lavola Dean on August 28,

1948 in Vallejo, California. She graduated from Vallejo Senior High School in 1966, then attended UC Berkeley. She later graduated from John F. Kennedy Law School and had her own law practice in Vallejo and Fall River Mills. She became Public Defender in Alturas, Modoc County, and finally became Deputy Public Defender in Riverside County where she managed the Public Defender’s office in Blythe, all in California. She remained a member of the California State Bar Association in good standing throughout her various careers.

After serving in the Public Defender’s office for many years she retired from the legal profession and became a pilot car driver, escorting over-size rigs along our roads and highways. She jokingly referred to her business as “Shari’s Escort Service.” During that time she moved to Nevada City to care for her then-widowed mother. They went on numerous road trips together to map out routes for Shari’s upcoming escort trips. They both enjoyed attending cowboy poets programs. While living in Nevada City she was a volunteer member of the Nevada County Search and Rescue Team.

Shari loved horseback riding and enjoyed going on trail rides with her good friend Helen Corwin in Blythe.

After retiring from pilot car driving she became a real estate agent with Century 21 Davis Realty in Grass Valley for a few years. She retired from that when an attorney in Blythe asked her to come to work for him, so she rejoined her legal profession until her final retirement in June, 2020.

Shari is survived by her brother Paul Dean of Grass Valley, niece Alice Saunders (Rob) of Phoenix, nephew Norman Dean (Cindy) of Nevada City, good friend Linda Valdes of Grass Valley, Linda’s daughter Ariana Valdes of New York City, and good friend Nita Grande of Prescott, Arizona.

She was predeceased by her parents Lavola and Sam Dean of Grass Valley, her grandmothers Alice Meyers and Agnes Dean, and Grandfather Arthur Matot , all of Vallejo, sister-in-law Carolyn Dean of Grass Valley, and special friend Helen Corwin of Blythe.

Celebration of Life services will be conducted in Grass Valley and Blythe on later dates.

Memorial contributions may be made in Shari’s name to Equus Foundation 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880 equusfoundation.org or Actors Fund, 729 Seventh Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10019 info@actorsfund.org