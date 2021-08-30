Obituary for Shane Evans
December 15, 1981 – August 19, 2021
Shane Wesley Evans passed away August 19, 2021, at his home. He was 39.
Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, September 1 at 11:00 AM at Hooper & Weaver in Nevada City, CA
Shane was born on December 15, 1981, in Anaheim Hills, CA to Shawna Evans. Shane served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a proud Veteran.
Shane loved to read and was an accomplished body builder. He loved his family and cherished his son Wesley.
He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Shane is survived by son, Wesley C. Evans; mother and stepfather Shawna and Bart Riebe; father; Curtis A. Murrell; sisters, Lauren, Mary Beth, and Rebecca; grandparents, Sharon, and Robert Hughes; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles; a multitude of Marine Brothers and personal friends.
He is preceded in death by grandfather, Jerry Evans.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Wounded Warriors, Disabled American Veterans or Tunnels to Towers
Arrangements are under the care of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, Inc.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User