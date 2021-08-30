Obituary for Shane Evans

Shane Evans

December 15, 1981 – August 19, 2021

Shane Wesley Evans passed away August 19, 2021, at his home. He was 39.

Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, September 1 at 11:00 AM at Hooper & Weaver in Nevada City, CA

Shane was born on December 15, 1981, in Anaheim Hills, CA to Shawna Evans. Shane served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a proud Veteran.

Shane loved to read and was an accomplished body builder. He loved his family and cherished his son Wesley.

He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Shane is survived by son, Wesley C. Evans; mother and stepfather Shawna and Bart Riebe; father; Curtis A. Murrell; sisters, Lauren, Mary Beth, and Rebecca; grandparents, Sharon, and Robert Hughes; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles; a multitude of Marine Brothers and personal friends.

He is preceded in death by grandfather, Jerry Evans.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Wounded Warriors, Disabled American Veterans or Tunnels to Towers

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, Inc.