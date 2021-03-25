Obituary for Sandra Barnett

Sandra Barnett

July 10, 1951 – March 20, 2021

Sandra Barnett passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the age of 69 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on July 10, 1951 in Hobbs, NM to Wayne and Marie(Asbery) Meshew.

The family moved to Napa, CA in 1954 where she attended elementary school. In 1963, the family then moved to Petaluma, CA. She attended jr high school and graduated from Petaluma High School in 1969, she went on to get a degree from Burbank Business College. She started her 31 year career with the State of California in 1977 at Napa State Hospital where she worked the majority of her career until transferring to the Energy Commission in Sacramento where she retired in 2008. In 1977, she married Glenn Barnett. They were happily married until his death in 2013. After retiring, they moved to Penn Valley, CA to selflessly care for her mother, Marie. She was the most selfless, kind and gentle individual you could ever meet. She loved the Lord and her family. Sandie was a collector of all things beautiful; jewelry, purses, thimbles, butterflies and bells. She had a deep love for cats. However, a major fear of birds. She was a phenomenal storyteller and could always see the bright side of things. She was the best listener and an all around generous, loving, and compassionate woman.

She is survived by her mother Marie Meshew, step-children Todd Barnett and Stephanie Bell; her sister Barbara Friday(Richard); step grandchildren Claire Barnett, Michael Bell and Joseph Buckler; nieces and nephews; Todd Jacks(Cindy), Marci Lockhart, Christina Davis, Wayne Meshew III, Jennifer Underwood; great nieces and nephews Tomi Hadley(Dylan), Destiny, Monica and Kayla Underwood, Nicholas and Kaitlyn Jacks, and Daisy Davis. She was preceded in death by Wayne Meshew(father), Glenn Barnett(husband), Wayne Meshew Jr(brother), Teri Meshew Garcia(sister), Brandon Tarr(nephew) and Julie Jacks(niece)..

Celebration of life for Sandra Barnett will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Church of Christ in Grass Valley. 670 Whiting St, Grass Valley, CA 95945